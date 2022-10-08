Photo Gallery: 34th annual Over the River Run Published 8:32 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022

Vicksburg’s running and walking community continued a long October tradition on Saturday by taking on the annual Over the River Run. The event follows a 5-mile course across the Old Mississippi River Bridge to Delta, La., and back to Vicksburg, beginning and ending at the foot of the bridge.

Peter Kazery won the 5-mile run’s overall championship for the third time in six years, while Vicksburg resident Laura Jimenez was a first-time winner in the women’s division.

Larry Robinson won the 5-mile race walk for the 10th time — although it came with some controversy. Tim Cutler beat Robinson, but had his title stripped over accusations that he used improper race walking technique.

Sonja Dufrene won the women’s race walk title.

In the children’s 1-mile fun run 8-year-old Titus Williams was the overall winner and 10-year-old Ryleigh Grace Brown took the girls’ crown.

A total 228 people participated in the three races, which are held on the second Saturday each October. The Over the River Run is also the first of three October running events in Vicksburg, along with the Mad Scientist 5K on the ERDC campus on Oct. 22 and Vicksburg Catholic School’s Spooky Sprint 5K on Oct. 29.