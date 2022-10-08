Photo Gallery: 34th annual Over the River Run
Published 8:32 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022
Hayden Schappell (919) films Katelynn Schappell (920) as they head toward the finish line of the Over the River Run's 5-mile run Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Over the River Run participants and their family members enjoy the view of the Mississippi River and Vicksburg bridges from the Mississippi Welcome Center on Saturday morning. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Race volunteers man the registration table before the 34th annual Over the River Run Saturday morning. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Runners start the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday morning. The event takes runners and race walkers on a 5-mile journey across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and back. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Race walkers Andrew McCaskill (1108) and Paul Adams (1143) cross the finish line during the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. McCaskill finished 10th and Adams 11th overall in the 5-mile race walk. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A group of runners crosses the Old Mississippi River Bridge during the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday morning. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Family members sit atop the hill at Navy Circle, waiting for their loved ones to return from the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A Vicksburg police officer leads Peter Kazery down the home stretch at the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. Kazery won the 5-mile run for the third time, with a time of 27:07. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Peter Kazery heads down the home stretch at the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. Kazery won the 5-mile run for the third time, with a time of 27:07. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Caleb Hammons heads for the finish line during the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. Hammons finished second overall in the 5-mile run, with a time of 27:52. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Steve Pranger checks his time as he crosses the finish line at the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. Pranger finished fifth in the 5-mile race walk, with a time of 56:23. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Katee Brown runs up the final stretch of the Old Mississippi River Bridge during the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Scharla Bivings crosses the Old Mississippi River Bridge Saturday during the 34th annual Over the River Run. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
D.P. Scarborough chews on a towel as he heads for the finish line of the 34th annual Over the River Run's 5-mile race walk on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tammy Bazor looks at the Mississippi River as she heads for the finish of the Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Kiante King (1155) waves as he hits the home stretch of the 34th annual Over the River Run's 5-mile race walk on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jacqueline Plaza crosses the Old Mississippi River Bridge Saturday during the 34th annual Over the River Run. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vanessa Addison smiles as she heads up the final approach of the Old Mississippi River Bridge during the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Kyla Sloan (2145) and William Brown (2137) break from the starting line for the Over the River Run's 1-mile fun run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Laura Jimenez won the women's 5-mile run championship at the 34th annual Over the River Run on Saturday, with a time of 36:51. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Sonja Dufrene, left, and Larry Robinson show off their first-place medals after winning the 5-mile race walk Saturday at the 34th annual Over the River Run. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Titus Williams heads for the finish line of the Over the River Run's 1-mile fun run on Saturday. Williams finished first overall, with a time of 7:51. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Ryleigh Grace Brown heads for the finish line of the Over the River Run's 1-mile fun run on Saturday. Brown won the girls' title and finished second overall, with a time of 7:59. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Bailey Williams and her mother Laura Beth Williams head toward the finish line of the Over the River Run's 1-mile fun run on Saturday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Larry Robinson receives his first-place medal from race director Stacey Mahoney for winning the Over the River Run's 5-mile race walk overall championship on Saturday. Robinson clocked a time of 51:53 to win the race for the 10th time. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
A freight train heads west the Old Mississippi River Bridge on Saturday morning, following the conclusion of the 34th annual Over the River Run. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg’s running and walking community continued a long October tradition on Saturday by taking on the annual Over the River Run. The event follows a 5-mile course across the Old Mississippi River Bridge to Delta, La., and back to Vicksburg, beginning and ending at the foot of the bridge.
Peter Kazery won the 5-mile run’s overall championship for the third time in six years, while Vicksburg resident Laura Jimenez was a first-time winner in the women’s division.
Larry Robinson won the 5-mile race walk for the 10th time — although it came with some controversy. Tim Cutler beat Robinson, but had his title stripped over accusations that he used improper race walking technique.
Sonja Dufrene won the women’s race walk title.
In the children’s 1-mile fun run 8-year-old Titus Williams was the overall winner and 10-year-old Ryleigh Grace Brown took the girls’ crown.
A total 228 people participated in the three races, which are held on the second Saturday each October. The Over the River Run is also the first of three October running events in Vicksburg, along with the Mad Scientist 5K on the ERDC campus on Oct. 22 and Vicksburg Catholic School’s Spooky Sprint 5K on Oct. 29.
