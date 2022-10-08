Photo Gallery: 34th annual Over the River Run

Published 8:32 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Vicksburg’s running and walking community continued a long October tradition on Saturday by taking on the annual Over the River Run. The event follows a 5-mile course across the Old Mississippi River Bridge to Delta, La., and back to Vicksburg, beginning and ending at the foot of the bridge.

Peter Kazery won the 5-mile run’s overall championship for the third time in six years, while Vicksburg resident Laura Jimenez was a first-time winner in the women’s division.

Larry Robinson won the 5-mile race walk for the 10th time — although it came with some controversy. Tim Cutler beat Robinson, but had his title stripped over accusations that he used improper race walking technique.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Sonja Dufrene won the women’s race walk title.

In the children’s 1-mile fun run 8-year-old Titus Williams was the overall winner and 10-year-old Ryleigh Grace Brown took the girls’ crown.

A total 228 people participated in the three races, which are held on the second Saturday each October. The Over the River Run is also the first of three October running events in Vicksburg, along with the Mad Scientist 5K on the ERDC campus on Oct. 22 and Vicksburg Catholic School’s Spooky Sprint 5K on Oct. 29.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

No. 9 Ole Miss swamps Vanderbilt with huge second half

Walk, don’t run: Race walk controversy highlights Over the River Run

Mississippi State rips Razorbacks for third straight win

Mississippi football scoreboard: Oct. 6-7

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Should the city of Vicksburg pursue creative funding methods for a new animal shelter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...