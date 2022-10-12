One airlifted after injury sustained at Vicksburg Forest Products

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Ben Martin

(Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

An individual has been airlifted to Merit Health River Region for treatment after having their leg pinned in an incident at Vicksburg Forest Products on North Washington Street.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, with Vicksburg Fire Department units responding to a report of leg entrapment. Vicksburg Forest Products did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The Vicksburg Post will provide more information as it becomes available.

