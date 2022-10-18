Two-vehicle crash sends three to hospital in Warren County

Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Ben Martin

A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning sent three people to the hospital.

A little after 10 a.m., a 2011 pickup driven by Alisha Johnson, 27 of Warren County, was traveling southbound on Fisher Ferry Road.

Johnson slowed to turn into an apartment complex at 320 Fisher Ferry Road and was struck from behind by a southbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by James Clark, 77 of Warren County, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson, her 39-year-old passenger, and Clark were all taken by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance to River Region Medical Center for treatment.

