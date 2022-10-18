Warren County woman arrested for contraband while being booked on capias warrant

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Ben Martin

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Monday on a capias warrant on Purvis Hill Road.

Sydni Uzzle, 27 of Warren County, was taken into custody by Detective Jeff Merrit and a deputy just before 1 p.m.

The capias warrant came from the circuit court on a failure to appear before the grand jury on a charge of possession of fentanyl.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, individuals being booked are warned to be forthcoming about anything they have on their person. However, while being booked, a routine search by jail staff revealed that Uzzle had a small package of fentanyl and a small package of marijuana on her person.

She has now been charged with two counts of introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Uzzle was still in Warren County Jail with a $5,000 bond set by Judge Jeff Crevitt on the contraband charges. The bond for the capias warrant has not yet been set.

