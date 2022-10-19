Warren Central’s Zack Evans hauls in the Athlete of the Week award

Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, October 19, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

A handful of big plays on both sides of the football propelled Zack Evans to the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award.

Evans, a senior wide receiver and defensive back for Warren Central, received 303 of 684 votes cast in an online poll by The Post’s readers to become the latest winner of the weekly award.

Vicksburg High wide receiver Tyler Henderson finished second, with 152 votes. St. Aloysius cross country runner Hendrix Eldridge was third with 135 votes, and Tallulah Academy quarterback Dee Morgan was fourth with 94.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Evans contributed on both offense and defense in Warren Central’s 38-21 win over Pearl on Oct. 14.
While playing wide receiver, Evans caught two passes for 63 yards. One was a 40-yard reception that set up a touchdown as the Vikings scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.

At defensive back, he had two interceptions and assisted on three tackles.

Congratulations to Zack and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 139-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Flashes finish difficult season with a road trip to Tri-County

Who’s Hot

Vicksburg native DeMichael Harris rejoins NFL’s Indianapolis Colts

Port Gibson Titans win pair of JFL youth football championships

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    True or False: Mississippi River levels indicate the depth of the water.

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...