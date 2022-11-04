Vacant Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center sustains heavy fire damage Published 10:06 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Vicksburg Fire Department Units responded to a fire at the Vicksburg-Warren Community Health Center building on Oak Street at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Fire Investigator Nathaniel Williams said about half of the building received heavy fire damage. The fire itself was contained about an hour and a half after units arrived on the scene.

The Center was vacant and has not been in operation. No injuries were reported.

Williams also said that while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they currently suspect it was related to vagrants who had been in the building.

The Vicksburg Post will provide more information as it becomes available.