VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: Percy Chocolate and DeBorah Williams

This episode details one man’s memories of a lifetime of floods, from evacuating on a mule and cart as a young boy to fleeing from the family home with help from the National Guard. It also addresses disparities in the way different residents experience the aftermath of floods in the South Delta, and what needs to be done to make a change.

