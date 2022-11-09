VOICES OF THE FLOODS NEW EPISODE: Percy Chocolate and DeBorah Williams

Published 5:38 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Percy Chocolate, age 91, Fitler, Miss. (Photo by Anna Guizerix)

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features 91-year-old Fitler native Percy Chocolate and his daughter, DeBorah Williams.

This episode details one man’s memories of a lifetime of floods, from evacuating on a mule and cart as a young boy to fleeing from the family home with help from the National Guard. It also addresses disparities in the way different residents experience the aftermath of floods in the South Delta, and what needs to be done to make a change.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

To read Mr. Chocolate’s full story and watch the corresponding video, click here.

Voices of the Floods is available on Anchor, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

More News

Warren County Land Records Oct. 31 to Nov. 7

Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 3 arrested on capias warrants, 1 for meth

City of Vicksburg signs engineer agreements for traffic study, bridge repair

GILMER’S GIFT: Vicksburg’s new Christmas tree a tribute to late community leader

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the city of Vicksburg's resolution to support a football stadium at Jackson State University?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...