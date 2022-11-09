Warren County woman dead in Tiffentown Road crash

Published 11:01 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Ben Martin

A vehicle crash claimed the life of Katherine Gaines, 57, of Warren County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call reporting a single-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road just after 11 a.m.

Sheriff Martin Pace said that investigators on the scene found that the 2008 Toyota pickup Gaines was driving had been traveling westbound on Tiffentown Road.

The vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane and hit a tree. Pace said investigators do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

Gaines was pronounced deceased at the scene by Warren County coroner Doug Huskey. No other injuries were reported.

Pace also said that investigators are looking into the possibility the accident could have been related to a medical issue.

The accident is still under investigation, which is being led by Deputy Robert Jackson.

