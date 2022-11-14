Sunday fire at Triumph Church in Vicksburg limited to women’s bathroom Published 11:44 am Monday, November 14, 2022

A fire broke out inside Triumph Church on Sunday evening in a women’s bathroom.

Vicksburg Warren E-911 was alerted by callers and a smoke alarm system of a structure fire at Triumph Church on Honeysuckle Lane at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Fire units from Culkin and Bovina were dispatched to the scene, according to Jeff Riggs with the Warren County Fire Service.

Firefighter Cedric Martin was the first on the scene and directed E-204, Culkin, Bovina, Northeast and Fisher Ferry firefighters to a source of heavy smoke in the bathroom.

Riggs said that firefighters found that the source was an exhaust fan in the ceiling that had caught fire. Firefighters removed the fan and ventilated the building. No injuries were reported and damage caused by the smoke was limited to the restroom.

The pastor of the church, Mike Fields, said he feels fortunate that the damage was limited.

“The fire was contained to the vent fan and the framing around it,” Fields said. “It created quite a bit of smoke, so there’s pretty good smoke damage to the restroom itself, but actually no real fire damage. We were really blessed.”

He added that a few small groups were meeting at the church at the time, and were evacuated as soon as the fire alarm sounded.

“It was a scary situation for about 15 to 20 minutes, but when we realized that it was under control, we certainly breathed a sigh of relief,” he said.

Fields said that they will have to close the restroom off until repairs are completed; however, he did not expect the incident to affect church service schedules.