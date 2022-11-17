Photo Gallery: Tallulah Academy vs. Tunica Academy in the MAIS Class 2A championship game
Published 9:22 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022
Tallulah Academy football players break through their sign in the end zone and run onto the field before the start of the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy cheerleaders pose for a photo before the start of the MAIS Class 2A football championship game Thursday in Jackson. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy captains Henry Ellerbee (6), Colton Cone (55), Dee Morgan (10) and Arnett Sevier (1) walk to midfield for the coin toss before the start of the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Referee Lee Wilson gives instructions to players from Tallulah Academy and Tunica Academy before the start of the MAIS Class 2A championship game Thursday in Jackson. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy's Brayson Morson attempts an onside kick on the opening kickoff of the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Football players from Tallulah Academy and Tunica Academy prepare to run a play during the MAIS Class 2A championship game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy assistant coach Billy White stands on the sideline during the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy running back Brayson Morson (21) is pulled down by Tunica Academy's B.J. Bryant (4) and Nathan Sullivan (17) during the MAIS Class 2A championship game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy running back Brayson Morson (21) is pulled down by Tunica Academy's B.J. Bryant (4), Nathan Sullivan (17) and Collin Scott (51) during the MAIS Class 2A championship game. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy football players including Charlie Vining (3) stand on the sideline during a timeout in the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy football fans cheer on their team during the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy quarterback Dee Morgan (10) is tackled as he dives for extra yardage during the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy wide receiver Arnett Sevier (1) can't haul in a pass during the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy quarterback Dee Morgan (10) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy quarterback Dee Morgan (10) is tackled as he dives for extra yardage during the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy football head coach Bart Wood walks back to the sideline during a timeout in the MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy football player Colton Cone (55) holds the runner-up trophy alongside teammates Dee Morgan (10), Brayson Morson (21) and Landry Tweedle at the conclusion of Thursday's MAIS Class 2A championship game against Tunica Academy. Tunica defeated Tallulah 46-6. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy football players give one last cheer before walking off the field at the end of Thursday's MAIS Class 2A championship game vs. Tunica Academy. Tunica defeated Tallulah 46-6. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Tallulah Academy took on Tunica Academy in the MAIS Class 2A football championship game Thursday afternoon in Jackson.
Tunica defeated Tallulah 46-6, but it did not dampen a great season for the Trojans. They finished with a 10-2 record and reached the state championship game for the second time in three seasons — and sixth in nine years.
Enjoy this selection of photos from before, during and after the game.
