Photo Gallery: Tallulah Academy vs. Tunica Academy in the MAIS Class 2A championship game

Published 9:22 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

By Ernest Bowker

Tallulah Academy took on Tunica Academy in the MAIS Class 2A football championship game Thursday afternoon in Jackson.

Tunica defeated Tallulah 46-6, but it did not dampen a great season for the Trojans. They finished with a 10-2 record and reached the state championship game for the second time in three seasons — and sixth in nine years.

Enjoy this selection of photos from before, during and after the game.

