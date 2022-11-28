VOICES OF THE FLOODS EPISODE 10: Mississippi Levee Board Member Hank Burdine

Published 10:57 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Mississippi Levee Board Member Hank Burdine addresses a delegation from the Biden Administration on Aug. 24 at South Delta High School. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

The latest episode of Voices of the Floods, a podcast by The Vicksburg Post, features Mississippi Levee Board member Hank Burdine.

This episode details Burdine’s experiences on the political side of the Yazoo Backwater flooding issue, the challenges presented by opposing environmental groups and the sights and sounds Burdine experienced in his boat riding along the Yazoo Backwater Levee system every single day during the 2019 flood.

To read Burdine’s full story and watch the corresponding video, click here.

Voices of the Floods is available on Anchor, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

