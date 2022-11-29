Stabbing at Motel 6 investigated as homicide Published 10:55 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

An incident at the Motel 6 in Vicksburg has left one person dead and a suspect in custody.

Vicksburg Police Department officers were dispatched to Motel 6 at 4137 I-20 Frontage Road in reference to a stabbing on Tuesday at 8:21 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a black male victim deceased in one of the hotel rooms.

A possible suspect has been detained and is currently being questioned. The investigation is in its initial stages, and the Vicksburg Post will publish more information when it is released.