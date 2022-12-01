House fire causes heavy damage on Muirhead Road in Warren County Published 11:43 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

A house fire occurred in the 200 block of Muirhead Road early Wednesday morning and was attended to by Warren County Fire units.

On arrival, fire crews found heavy fire venting out of the attic and could see active fire inside the structure, said Jeff Riggs of the Warren County Fire Service.

Assistant Fire Chief Robert Whitten stated that fire personnel was able to contain the fire and prevent it from consuming the entire home; however, the structure sustained significant damage.

Crews worked for several hours to extinguish the fire and to check for extensions and hot spots. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.