The Mulberry Vicksburg to host Winter Market on Sunday Published 3:27 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Mulberry will be hosting its first annual Winter Market on Sunday.

Titled “Under the Mistletoe at Mulberry,” eventgoers can grab brunch, sip mimosas and shop while enjoying some live music.

This is the second brunch event the hotel has hosted. Vantashi Smith is the Property Manager of the Mulberry, and is known to some around town as “Miss Mullberry.” One aspect of the market she said she’s excited about is the musical performance.

“We will have live music, a young man named Kerry Thomas,” she said. “He actually performed that first brunch and everyone absolutely loved him”

Brunch will be available at $12 per person.

“We’re actually catering, cooking and preparing the food ourselves,” Smith said.

The vendors, live music and brunch will be set up in the main lobby of the Mullberry and will extend down to the Jackson Street Gallery, an art gallery that recently opened in the rotunda at the middle of the building.

Smith also mentioned that she is still accepting vendors who would like to participate. Those interested can contact her at 601-301-2500.

The event is free to the public and will be open between noon and 2 p.m. at The Mulberry, 1310 Mulberry St.