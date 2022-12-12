Vicksburg woman arrested for shooting into occupied vehicle, assault Published 5:27 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

Laylia Amos, 20 of Vicksburg, was arrested Friday by the Vicksburg Police Department on warrants for shooting into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault with a firearm resulting from an incident that occurred on North Poplar Street on Oct. 1.

Amos appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday where she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $125,000 bond.