YOU BETTER WATCH OUT: Severe weather possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday for Vicksburg area Published 2:25 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Possible severe weather is in the forecast for Warren County from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, The National Weather Service has assigned a risk factor of three out of five (an enhanced risk) to the area during that time period. Potential risks include severe thunderstorms, tornados, damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail.

John Elfer, Warren County Emergency Management Director, said one of his main concerns is the unpredictability of weather events.

“These fronts this time of year can be a little bit difficult to predict. But somebody is going to have some bad weather somewhere,” he said.

Elfer said he asks area residents to take proper precautions for possible severe weather.

“Nighttime events are the most dangerous because people are asleep,” he said. “So we encourage everybody to have more than one way to get alerts and warnings, and to make sure their shelter plan is adequate.”

For more information on recommended safety precautions for tornadoes, visit https://www.weather.gov/bmx/sps_torsafetyrules.