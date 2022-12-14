Severe weather sees tornadoes in Sharkey County, Madison Parish

Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Ben Martin

A storm with heavy rain and winds passed through Warren County early Wednesday morning.

John Elfer, Director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, said the impact of the storm was minimal for much of the area.

“We had about three or four trees down, we had some power outages at Eagle Lake and some power outages south of town, but no damage (was) reported,” Elfer said.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

However, a tornado touched down in Sharkey County just north of Rolling Fork, which caused significant damage. Elfer said seven houses, six of which were mobile homes, a barn and farm equipment were destroyed.

The storm also caused widespread power outages throughout Sharkey County, much of which is still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The outages include Sharkey County’s water treatment facility, with which Warren County Emergency Management is assisting.

“We’re sending Sharkey County a generator to run their water facility. And we’re sending tarps up there to help the people that have damage to their homes,” Elfer said. “They don’t have electricity and they’re trying to keep their water plant going. So we’re going to help them out with that.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) also confirmed that a tornado touched down near Tallulah, La. during the storm, though damage has not yet been confirmed.

NWS is expected to have more data later this week after completing its survey of the storm. Areas along the Mississippi River Corridor along the Louisiana-Mississippi border, including Warren County, remain under a flood warning and thunderstorms are a possibility through Wednesday afternoon.

More News

Vicksburg native spoke with officers for 30 minutes before reportedly shooting them, turning gun on herself

Vicksburg native shoots, kills two officers in Bay St. Louis

Northwest Mississippi Community College released Fall 2022 President’s and Vice President’s List

Warren County Land Records Dec. 5 to Dec. 12

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Did you purchase a real Christmas tree this year, or an artificial one?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...