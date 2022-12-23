International Paper Vicksburg Mill donates $67,500 to local organizations Published 9:46 am Friday, December 23, 2022

International Paper recently made a donation of $67,500 to 15 different local charities and organizations.

The company held a reception and dinner for members of the groups receiving donations Tuesday at the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from 13 charities in Vicksburg, one from Yazoo County and one from Jackson were in attendance.

Oren Ruth, Jr., Mill Manager for International Paper’s Vicksburg operation, presented the donations to the representatives at the event.

“Tonight is an example of how we want to partner with you,” Ruth said to attendees. “Not just with our funds, but also to develop and continue to create those partnerships, to where we serve and work in the community with you all to help grow the organizations and the people that you represent.”

Attendees were called one by one as Ruth spoke about each organization and why International Paper decided to contribute to their cause.

Major Janna Torgerson was in attendance to receive a donation to the Salvation Army of Vicksburg.

“Nationwide, the Salvation Army is known for helping communities, and our local division is busy every day feeding our neighbors and taking care of their needs,” Ruth said. “That’s why we are proud to recognize our local Salvation Army of Vicksburg with a donation of $10,250. This grant will help this team do what it does best — help combat hunger here in the River City.”

Other organizations and the donations they received are as follows:

The United Way of West Central Mississippi: $5,000

Vicksburg Family Development Service: $3,000

Redwood Elementary: $5,000

The Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg: $2,000

Shape Up Mississippi: $2,000

The 456 Robotics Team: $5,000

Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health: $2,000

Canopy Children’s Solutions: $5,000

Lifting Lives Ministries: $5,000

Grace Christian Counseling Center: $9,250

Central Mississippi Prevention Services: $2,000

The Mississippi Children’s Museum: $3,000

The Mississippi Food Network: $6,000

River City Rescue Mission: $3,000

In 2023, International Paper will celebrate its 125th anniversary as a corporation. That same year, the Vicksburg mill run by the company will celebrate its 56th year of operation.

“My whole goal in life is just to continue to add value and elevate others. So when I’m surrounded by organizations such as you all, it really makes my heart feel good,” Ruth said to the audience. “It makes my heart whole, it makes me and my team feel like we are doing the right thing.”