Four report being tied up and robbed on New Year’s Day Published 12:59 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office released information on Tuesday regarding a reported robbery in which a group of individuals said they were tied up by suspects before having money stolen on New Year’s Day.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a report from four adult males who stated that they were robbed at a home on Stelivan Road in the China Grove community earlier that morning.

The reporting parties said that several male subjects came into the house and tied them up before stealing a small amount of cash, according to Sheriff Martin Pace.

One of the individuals reported that he had been forced into a vehicle by the suspects but was able to escape and run away.

Pace said it is unlikely that the attack was random.

“This appears to be an isolated incident where these individuals were specifically targeted,” Pace said. “I have several investigators, including narcotics investigators, assigned to this case.”

The Vicksburg Post will provide more information as it becomes available.