Sheriff’s Office following leads in string of auto burglaries Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the string of auto burglaries in Warren County that were reported early Monday morning.

Several male suspects allegedly committed six auto burglaries in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area between 1 and 5 a.m. Monday. Several firearms were stolen.

“It appeared that they were targeting firearms,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Several of the vehicles had items of value that were left behind, but loaded weapons were taken.”

At least one vehicle was forcibly broken into by shattering a window. However, several other vehicles had been left unlocked.

“Sheriff’s Investigators have been reviewing video coverage from security cameras in the area and are following several leads at this time,” Pace added.

The Sheriff’s Office has posted some of the security footage on its Facebook page and is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Information about the suspects can be reported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761. Alternatively, you may be eligible for a cash reward if you call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 with information that leads to an arrest.

The Vicksburg Post will publish more information as it becomes available.