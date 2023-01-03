Sheriff’s Office following leads in string of auto burglaries

Published 1:36 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By Ben Martin

Security camera still shots of two suspects connected to a string of auto burglaries in Warren County on Jan. 2. (Photos Courtesy of Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on the string of auto burglaries in Warren County that were reported early Monday morning.

Several male suspects allegedly committed six auto burglaries in the Mississippi 3 and U.S. 61 area between 1 and 5 a.m. Monday. Several firearms were stolen.

“It appeared that they were targeting firearms,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “Several of the vehicles had items of value that were left behind, but loaded weapons were taken.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

At least one vehicle was forcibly broken into by shattering a window. However, several other vehicles had been left unlocked.

“Sheriff’s Investigators have been reviewing video coverage from security cameras in the area and are following several leads at this time,” Pace added.

The Sheriff’s Office has posted some of the security footage on its Facebook page and is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Information about the suspects can be reported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761. Alternatively, you may be eligible for a cash reward if you call Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 with information that leads to an arrest.

The Vicksburg Post will publish more information as it becomes available.

More News

Four report being tied up and robbed on New Year’s Day

Vicksburg resident announces candidacy for United States Senate in 2024

City of Vicksburg takes bids for second paving phase

OFFICES AND APPOINTMENTS: Barfield, Holland reelected Board officers; appointments made

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you enjoy unseasonably warm weather?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar