Old Post Files Jan. 4, 2023

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Ida Beall leaves for Little Rock to accept a position in the office of her brother. • Gipsy Smith begins a revival at Leland. • Alice Brady is seen at the Alamo Theater in “Anna Ascends.” • Louis Switzer departs for New York City. • Hayes Fuller returns to Notre Dame.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

90 years ago: 1933

The Diamond Point cutoff is created by dynamiting the final barrier, this being the first manmade cutoff on the Mississippi during the past century. • Mrs. William Davidson and Alice Baxter are Vicskburg visitors.

80 years ago: 1943

Harry Williams, stationed at Key West, Fla., is promoted to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army. • Vivian Rogers is visiting friends in Meridian. • Bernice Taylor accepts a position with the War Department in Mobile, Ala.

70 years ago: 1953

Ernest Sherrill is named meteorologist in charge of the Vicksburg Weather Bureau office. • Jerry Silver is elected president of the Y’s Men’s Club. • Norwood Smith, retired train engineer, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Russell Walker and son are visiting relatives in Georgia.

60 years ago: 1963

H.P. King is elected president of the Madison Parish School Board. • Judge Ben Guider is re-elected president of the Vicksburg YMCA. • Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Seid announce the birth of a daughter, Helen, on Jan. 6. • William L. McCarty dies. • Services are held for Mrs. Mary Thomas.

50 years ago: 1973

Howard Bros. Discount Stores of Monroe, La., plan a new store in Vicksburg that will be approximately double the size of the present facility on Clay Street. • Vic Steen and Anna Hosemann star in “Talk to Me Like the Rain.” • Fire is reported in several storerooms of Fred’s Dollar Store in the old Sears building on Washington Street. • Urban renewal in Vicksburg is one-fourth of the way through its five-year program.

40 years ago: 1983

Dora Templeton, 60, is named Miss Universal Aerobics. • Kathy Lynn Hinson and Dennis Wayne Jones are married. • Lucy H. Pettway dies.

30 years ago: 1993

Greg Bingham, Vicksburg resident, hopes to turn his military memorabilia, mostly from World War II, into a museum. • Services are set for Eugene Jimerson. • Gov. Kirk Fordice spells out his goals for his second year in office.

20 years ago: 2003

Annabelle Bed and Breakfast is voted second place in the Best in the South category in a visitor poll by Arrington’s Journal. • Aramus D’Undreya Conrad celebrates her sixth birthday. • Diane Derivaux Kemp is named city president of State Bank and Trust Co.

10 years ago: 2013

After 37 years of cleaning, maintaining and restoring parts of the Vicksburg National Military Park, Chief of Maintenance Jerrel Cooper has retired. • The Iowa Monument will be rededicated during Memorial Day Weekend as part of the sesquicentennial commemoration of the Siege of Vicksburg.

More News

Warren County Land Records Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

Dr. Rebecca Tuuri to Discuss Vicksburg’s Role in Voting Rights Movement on Jan. 7

Vicksburg, Port Gibson residents among recent Mississippi Lotto winners

TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Sara Foley Teague’s class is like family

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you enjoy unseasonably warm weather?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar