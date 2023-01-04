Old Post Files Jan. 4, 2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Ida Beall leaves for Little Rock to accept a position in the office of her brother. • Gipsy Smith begins a revival at Leland. • Alice Brady is seen at the Alamo Theater in “Anna Ascends.” • Louis Switzer departs for New York City. • Hayes Fuller returns to Notre Dame.

90 years ago: 1933

The Diamond Point cutoff is created by dynamiting the final barrier, this being the first manmade cutoff on the Mississippi during the past century. • Mrs. William Davidson and Alice Baxter are Vicskburg visitors.

80 years ago: 1943

Harry Williams, stationed at Key West, Fla., is promoted to the rank of sergeant in the U.S. Army. • Vivian Rogers is visiting friends in Meridian. • Bernice Taylor accepts a position with the War Department in Mobile, Ala.

70 years ago: 1953

Ernest Sherrill is named meteorologist in charge of the Vicksburg Weather Bureau office. • Jerry Silver is elected president of the Y’s Men’s Club. • Norwood Smith, retired train engineer, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Russell Walker and son are visiting relatives in Georgia.

60 years ago: 1963

H.P. King is elected president of the Madison Parish School Board. • Judge Ben Guider is re-elected president of the Vicksburg YMCA. • Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Seid announce the birth of a daughter, Helen, on Jan. 6. • William L. McCarty dies. • Services are held for Mrs. Mary Thomas.

50 years ago: 1973

Howard Bros. Discount Stores of Monroe, La., plan a new store in Vicksburg that will be approximately double the size of the present facility on Clay Street. • Vic Steen and Anna Hosemann star in “Talk to Me Like the Rain.” • Fire is reported in several storerooms of Fred’s Dollar Store in the old Sears building on Washington Street. • Urban renewal in Vicksburg is one-fourth of the way through its five-year program.

40 years ago: 1983

Dora Templeton, 60, is named Miss Universal Aerobics. • Kathy Lynn Hinson and Dennis Wayne Jones are married. • Lucy H. Pettway dies.

30 years ago: 1993

Greg Bingham, Vicksburg resident, hopes to turn his military memorabilia, mostly from World War II, into a museum. • Services are set for Eugene Jimerson. • Gov. Kirk Fordice spells out his goals for his second year in office.

20 years ago: 2003

Annabelle Bed and Breakfast is voted second place in the Best in the South category in a visitor poll by Arrington’s Journal. • Aramus D’Undreya Conrad celebrates her sixth birthday. • Diane Derivaux Kemp is named city president of State Bank and Trust Co.

10 years ago: 2013

After 37 years of cleaning, maintaining and restoring parts of the Vicksburg National Military Park, Chief of Maintenance Jerrel Cooper has retired. • The Iowa Monument will be rededicated during Memorial Day Weekend as part of the sesquicentennial commemoration of the Siege of Vicksburg.