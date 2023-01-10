All 5 Warren County Supervisors file for reelection in 2023 Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

All current Warren County Supervisors have filed for reelection in 2023 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to information from the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s office.

District 1 Supervisor Edward Herring was the first to submit his candidate qualifying documents on Jan. 3, the day the qualifying period began. Herring was followed by District 2 Supervisor William Banks, District 5 Supervisor Kelle Barfield and District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson.

District 4 Supervisor Dr. Jeffery Holland was the last incumbent supervisor to file for reelection, turning in his documents on Monday.

Holland, who currently serves as board vice president and previously served as president of the board, said he feels there is more progress to be made by the current board members.

“This first term has been a challenge, with COVID and floods and other things,” Holland said. “As a board, we have made a significant amount of progress and there’s a great deal of progress left to make. We have a jail to build, and additional work to do on our roads, and I feel like the Lord is calling me to stay and do that, and I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to do that.”

Barfield, the current board president and former vice president, said she’s looking forward to the possibility of another four-year term with the current supervisors.

“I’m excited about the possibility of working to continue the momentum in so many areas that we’ve gotten underway,” Barfield said. “We’ve worked very hard for three years now to identify what the higher priority items are and to make progress toward making things better in Waren County. I hope voters will support us with their votes and agree that we’ve done a good job making Warren County a better place.”

The candidate qualifying period ends Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. Circuit Clerk Jan Daigre verified that, as of Tuesday afternoon, no challengers had turned in qualifying documents for the five county supervisor seats.

For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democrat or Republican parties, the Primary Elections will be on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election will be on Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House Seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.

