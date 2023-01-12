FIRST Lego League robotics competition to be held on Saturday in Vicksburg Published 3:22 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Robotics teams from elementary schools in Warren County will be competing in the 2023 FIRST Lego League Competition this Saturday.

FIRST is a global robotics community that develops team-based robotics programs for children ages 4 through 18.

The competition will be testing the team’s ability to complete a variety of tasks using machines the students have built from Legos. It is designed to engage students interested in STEM fields with hands-on learning.

Competing teams from schools in Warren County will be the Beechwood Lego Legends, the Bovina Brainiacs, the Bowmar Builders, Energy Anew and the Bionic Bulldogs.

The competition will be held at South Park Elementary School, 6530 Nailor Road. Teams check in at 7:30 a.m., judging will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony to kick off the Robot Games will start at 12:30 p.m.