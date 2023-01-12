FIRST Lego League robotics competition to be held on Saturday in Vicksburg

Published 3:22 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Ben Martin

Local elementary school robotics teams will be competing in the FIRST Lego League competition on Saturday. Students will be using machines they have designed and built themselves to complete a series of tasks. (Photo courtesy of FIRST Lego League)

Robotics teams from elementary schools in Warren County will be competing in the 2023 FIRST Lego League Competition this Saturday.

FIRST is a global robotics community that develops team-based robotics programs for children ages 4 through 18.

The competition will be testing the team’s ability to complete a variety of tasks using machines the students have built from Legos. It is designed to engage students interested in STEM fields with hands-on learning.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Competing teams from schools in Warren County will be the Beechwood Lego Legends, the Bovina Brainiacs, the Bowmar Builders, Energy Anew and the Bionic Bulldogs.

The competition will be held at South Park Elementary School, 6530 Nailor Road. Teams check in at 7:30 a.m., judging will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony to kick off the Robot Games will start at 12:30 p.m.

More News

Programs scheduled to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

Nelson, Snow speak on Miss Vicksburg, Teen competition titles

BUDDING INDUSTRY: Vicksburg’s first medical cannabis cultivation facility prepares for distribution

Warren County Land Records Jan. 2 to Jan. 9

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you support the medical cannabis industry in Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar