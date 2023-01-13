Warren Central Intermediate School hosts Health and Human Services Day Published 2:51 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Warren Central Intermediate School held its Health and Human Services Day event on Tuesday.

Katrina Goodwin, who teaches computer science at the school, hosted several sessions in which students learned about forensic sciences.

“The purpose of this event is to expose our elementary students to the Career Academies that they will choose in junior high school,” Goodwin said.

After elementary school, students in the Vicksburg Warren School District choose an academy to participate in. Each academy operates somewhat as a school within a school — essentially, a community of learners and teachers that focus on particular subjects that match students’ interests and strengths.

The event was held to get students acquainted with the Health and Human Services Academy. The other two academies are the Architecture, Construction, Mechatronics and Engineering Academy (ACME) and the Communications, Arts, and Business Academy (CAB), which will have their own separate events.

Students saw presentations on the different roles taken on by forensics workers in the field and back at the lab. They then participated in a mock investigation to stretch their critical thinking skills.

Gathered in a science classroom, the students were presented with a fictitious crime: a book stolen from the library. They were then given possible suspects and evidence that they were to use to crack the case. They combed through the evidence, taking notes and using their powers of deduction to decide who they thought the culprit was.

“The students loved the activity,” Goodwin said. “They were really invested in who may have taken the book. They thoroughly examined the pieces of evidence, creating theories around who had the motive and opportunity. I think they enjoyed this one very much.”

The activity was provided by the Career and Technical Education Program (CTE) of the Vicksburg Warren School District. The program is designed to help students develop skills they can use in careers in manufacturing, public service, hospitality, and business fields.

“CTE provides all of the materials, which makes the delivery of the lesson seamless,” Goodwin said. “They are truly invested in making sure our elementary students are well equipped to make informed decisions about their futures.”

Goodwin thinks the students’ enjoyment was a key factor in their ability to absorb the information given to them.

“My favorite part had to be just seeing these kids learning and not realizing it because they were having so much fun,” she said.