ELECTION TRACKER: Denton files for reelection to House District 55 seat Published 2:56 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

State Rep. Oscar Denton (D-Vicksburg) submitted qualifying paperwork to run for reelection to the House District 55 seat on Jan. 3, he announced Friday.

Denton joins State Rep. Kevin Ford (R-Vicksburg) of House District 54 and State Sen. Briggs Hopson (R-Vicksburg) of Senate District 23 in formally filing for reelection for another term. Denton was first elected in 2014.

The 2023 election cycle began on Jan. 3 with the opening of the candidate qualifying period.

CURRENT FILINGS

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of Jan. 18 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

Stan Collins (Independent)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)*

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)*

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

Tracie Herring, County Prosecutor (Independent)*

Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Oscar Denton, House District 55 (Warren)

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democratic or Republican parties, the primary elections are on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, it will take place on Nov. 28.