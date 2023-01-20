Warren County Election Tracker: Herring files for County Prosecutor, Battle for Tax Collector Published 2:53 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Vicksburg attorney Tracie Herring entered the political arena on Friday morning, submitting qualifying documents to run for Warren County Prosecutor as an Independent.

Herring is no stranger to Warren County’s legal and judicial environment. She worked within the Justice Court for several years with individuals who are pursuing protection orders in domestic violence situations, as well as being appointed by the Justice Court Judges to protect the rights of those who are unable to afford an attorney. She also has experience representing children in Youth Court proceedings, something she said furthered her interest in serving the youth of Warren County.

“Our citizens deserve someone that will protect the interest of the individuals in our community,” Herring said. “Warren County needs someone who is going to work with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office to promptly dispose of criminal charges in a timely manner, and I am committed to taking on that role for our community.”

A Vicksburg native, Herring is a graduate of Warren Central High School. After high school, she received an associate’s degree from Hinds Community College, followed by a bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies. In 2018, she graduated from Mississippi College Law School with Summa Cum Laude honors. During her time at MC Law, she was a Hearin Scholar and served as executive editor on the Law Review E-Board.

Herring lives in Vicksburg with her husband, Jeremy Herring, and their two children, Analeigh and Elijah.

“Being born and raised in Vicksburg provides me with a personal interest to serve and protect in the interest of our community. Over the last several years, I have been committed to serving our community through numerous service projects,” Herring said. “Last year I was able to lead a group through the Warren County Bar Association to improve the facilities at the Children’s Shelter that was featured in an article in the State Bar Magazine. I am currently the President of Kiwanis and a member of the Junior Auxiliary, which has provided me the opportunity to serve the youth and our community as a whole.

“I am a firm believer that being involved with our youth from an early age will create an environment that will allow our youth to thrive, which in turn, will allow our community to thrive in the years to come,” she added. “As your County Prosecutor, I will be dedicated to serving our community with professionalism and dependability that the citizens of Warren County deserve.”

The 2023 election cycle began on Jan. 3 with the opening of the candidate qualifying period.

As of Friday, Herring is the only candidate to submit qualifying paperwork for the office of County Prosecutor. Incumbent County Prosecutor Ken Harper has not yet filed to run for reelection.

Later on Friday afternoon, Amanda Battle filed to run for Warren County Tax Collector on the Democratic ticket.

CURRENT FILINGS

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of Jan. 18 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

Stan Collins (Independent)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)*

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)*

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

Tracie Herring, County Prosecutor (Independent)*

Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Oscar Denton, House District 55 (Warren), Democrat

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democratic or Republican parties, the primary elections are on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.