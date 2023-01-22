Texan fugitive arrested by team of Warren County Deputies

Published 5:33 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

By Ben Martin

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday.

The office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony aggravated assault charge and parole violation.

On Friday morning at about 9:15 a.m., a team of deputies, consisting of both uniformed deputies and investigators and led by Lieutenant Stacy Rollison, converged on a business on First North Street based on information the sheriff’s office had obtained about the fugitive’s possible location.

After a brief pursuit on foot, the team took Gary Shawn Buchanon, 49 of Houston, Texas, into custody.

Buchanon is currently housed in the Warren County Jail without bond and is awaiting extradition back to the state of Texas.

