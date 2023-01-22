Two Warren County residents arrested for possession of meth Published 5:29 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

Two individuals were arrested on Thursday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for possession of crystal meth, one of which was already out on bond for a child abuse charge.

Deputy Dusty Keyes and Sergeant Ray Thompson stopped a Dodge Charger near the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 80 just before 11 p.m. Thursday. They reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana as they approached the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and a small amount of marijuana and several grams of crystal methamphetamine were found and confiscated.

Both the driver and the passenger have been charged with possession of crystal meth.

The passenger was Zoie Elizabeth Cantin, 21 of Warren County. Cantin was given a $5,000 bond, but already had a detainer placed on her by the district attorney’s office due to already being out on bond for an unrelated charge of felony child abuse. The detainer makes her ineligible to post bond for the most recent charge.

The driver was Tristian Allen Bradford, 25 of Warren County, who also had his bail set at $5,000, which he has since posted.