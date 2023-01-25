Broken window at The Open Market caused by winds, not vandals Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

A large exterior display window at the Open Market on Washington Street was found shattered on Wednesday morning.

The cause is not suspected to be criminal in nature, but rather the high winds on Tuesday night are likely to blame.

Lisa Southern, who manages the Open Market, said they were first notified after a passerby notified authorities about the missing pane of glass.

“It happened sometime last night, and someone riding by noticed that the curtains were kind of blowing,” she said. “So they called the cops, and they contacted us.”

An entire window frame, approximately 5 to 6 feet and containing six panes of glass, was apparently blown out of place by high straight-line winds experienced during the storm on Tuesday night.

Employees from Price’s Glass and Mirror were on-site working on repairs Tuesday afternoon.