Vicksburg airport employee honored for 5 years of service; payments approved for Pemberton Published 2:16 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen held its weekly meeting on Wednesday morning.

The meeting began with the board recognizing city employee John Morson for five years of service. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. gave Morson a certificate of appreciation for his work at the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour spoke about Morson’s value as an employee of the city.

“I want to thank him for what he does. We have a very small crew out there and a lot of work,” Monsour said. “He does a lot of work and he does a good job. Thank you for what you do out there. We appreciate it.”

The board also approved financial requests for different projects around the city.

Among the items voted on by the board was a request from Police Chief Penny Jones for permission to declare 70 Glock .357 Model 31 handguns as surplus property and to authorize a trade-in for new Glock 9 Model 17 handguns.

The Vicksburg Police Department decided to move to the smaller caliber weapons last year, in part due to the lower price of the ammunition they require.

The board also approved payments to Central Asphalt Co. in the amount of $157,038.26. The money is for the Pemberton Emergency Drainage Repairs Project meant to fix flooding that occurs on Pemberton Boulevard, a major thoroughfare in Vicksburg, after heavy rain.

Also approved were items for city organizations as they gear up for Mardi Gras, including requests from the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation to close the block of Crawford Street in front of the Southern Cultural Heritage Auditorium for one hour on Feb. 26 for the 11th annual Carnaval de Mardi Gras.

Permission was also granted to the Vicksburg Main Street Program to spend no more than $3,000 of Main Street Taxing District Funds for promotional items needed for downtown Vicksburg’s Mardi Gras Parade, which will take place on Feb. 18.