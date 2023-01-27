Conventional Decor: Vicksburg Convention Center celebrates renovations Published 12:55 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

The Vicksburg Convention Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday evening to celebrate the completion of new interior renovations made venue.

Erin Powell Southard is the Executive Director of the VCC. She mentioned some of the new upgrades that were recently completed.

“All of the main public areas got new carpet or floor finishing,” she said. “There was painting in hallways as well, and we got all new water fountains and bottle fillers.”

With the exception of one office and one meeting room in the facility, Southard said this is the first major upgrade to the interior of the building since it was built about 25 years ago.

The renovations were paid for by the City of Vicksburg. Several city officials and community leaders attended the event, including Mayor George Flaggs Jr., who addressed attendees during the ceremony.

“What we were trying to do here at the Vicksburg Convention Center is from the door all the way to the back (of the building), to make this a welcome that you never forget,” Flaggs said. “And that’s the reason why we made this investment in this facility: so that we can create an atmosphere (where) everyone seems welcome.”

Flaggs also extended his thanks to Southard for her work on the project.

“And I just want to take this opportunity to thank Erin for what you’ve done,” he said. “I think you put a high expectation (on your work), and you put a high level of customer service on this facility since you’ve been here, and we want to thank you.”

Southard also spoke at the ceremony about how pleased she was with the beautification of the space.

“There are just no words for how excited this team is for this beautiful new look. We’re thankful for our wonderful city fathers that allowed this to happen and made it happen for us,” Southard said. “After 25 years, our building looked good, but now it looks fabulous, and we hope you will all come down and check it out.”

The next public event at the Vicksburg Convention Center will be the Mardi Gras-themed second-annual Jester’s Ball on Feb 4 at 7 p.m. The event will include live music, dinner and a contest to choose the 2023 Mardi Gras Jester. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on tickmaster.com.