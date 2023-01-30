WARREN COUNTY ELECTION TRACKER: Supervisor challengers, Tax Collector challenger enter race Published 5:58 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

The deadline to submit qualifying documents to run for county or state office is Wednesday, and three more candidates filed on Monday.

Pam Durman filed to run for Warren County Tax Collector on the Democratic ticket. Durman will face candidate Amanda Battle, also a Democrat, in the Aug. 8 Primary Election.

Two challengers for Warren County Supervisor also filed to run for election. John Carlisle submitted qualifying documents for the District 4 Supervisor position. Carlisle, running on the Independent ticket, will face incumbent Supervisor Dr. Jeffery Holland.

Later on Monday, John Michael Allen submitted qualifying documents to run for District 5 Supervisor as a Republican. Allen will face incumbent Supervisor Kelle Barfield.

CURRENT FILINGS

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of Jan. 30 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

Stan Collins (Independent)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

John Carlisle, District 4 (Independent)*

John Michael Allen, District 5 (Republican)*

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)*

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)*

Bobbie Bingham Morrow, District 2 (Independent)

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

Tracie Herring, County Prosecutor (Independent)*

Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Oscar Denton, House District 55 (Warren), Democrat

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democratic or Republican parties, the primary elections are on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.