WARREN COUNTY ELECTION TRACKER: McMillin files for County Prosecutor Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Another candidate for Warren County Prosecutor submitted qualifying documents late Tuesday evening — and he might be a familiar face.

Stephen L. McMillin, formerly appointed to the office by the Warren County Board of Supervisors in 2021, will run for the office on the Republican ticket.

This will be McMillin’s second campaign for the position of county prosecuting attorney, and he said he’s ready.

“I still have all my signs,” he said.

On a serious note, McMillin said he believes he has the experience necessary to do the job — and the support of Warren County.

“I think the Board of Supervisors had confidence in me back then, and here I am — ready to run again,” he said. “I’ve already done it, I know what I need to do and I think this is my year.”

In addition to previously holding the position, McMillan has practiced law in Vicksburg for 12 years and works part-time as a city prosecutor in addition to maintaining his private law practice.

CURRENT FILINGS

In Warren County, the candidates that have formally submitted documents to qualify for election as of Jan. 30 are:

Board of Supervisors

Edward Herring, District 1 (Republican)

David Allen Pugh, District 1 (Republican)*

Stan Collins, District 1 (Independent)*

William Banks, District 2 (Democratic)

Shawn Jackson, District 3 (Democratic)

Jeffery Pack Holland, District 4 (Independent)

John Carlisle, District 4 (Independent)*

Kelle Barfield, District 5 (Independent)

John Michael Allen, District 5 (Republican)*

Constable

Troy Kimble, Central District (Independent)

John Heggins, Southern District, (Independent)

Glenn McKay, Northern District (Independent)

Sheriff

Jeff Riggs (Independent)*

Martin Pace (Independent)

Justice Court Judge

James E. Jefferson Jr., Central District (Democratic)

Jeffrey Crevitt, Southern District (Independent)

Randy Lewis, Northern District (Independent)

Coroner

Doug Huskey (Independent)

Warren County Election Commission

Sara Carlson Dionne, District 4 (Independent)

Danielle Pooney Chin, District 2 (Independent)*

Bobbie Bingham Morrow, District 2 (Independent)

Other County Offices

Jan Hyland Daigre, Circuit Clerk (Republican)

Beverly Johnson, Chancery Clerk (Republican)

Ben Luckett, Tax Assessor (Republican)

Tracie Herring, County Prosecutor (Independent)*

Stephen L. McMillin, County Prosecutor (Republican)*

Amanda Battle, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

Pam Durman, Tax Collector (Democrat)*

State Offices

Kevin Ford, House District 54 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Briggs Hopson III, Senate District 23 (Warren, Yazoo and Issaquena), Republican

Oscar Denton, House District 55 (Warren), Democrat

*Challenger

IMPORTANT DATES

The dates to submit candidate qualifying documents are Jan. 3 through Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information about the paperwork needed, potential candidates can either go online to the Secretary of State’s website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting or go to the Circuit Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of the Warren County Courthouse.

For those choosing to run with the Democratic or Republican parties, the primary elections are on Aug. 8, 2023. If runoffs are necessary, they will be on Aug. 29.

The General Election is Nov. 7.

Mississippi state statute requires a majority (50 percent plus one) of votes to win statewide or state district offices. Senate and House seats are not included in this new law. If a runoff is needed for those offices, that will take place on Nov. 28.