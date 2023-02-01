Former Warren County Community Health Building burns for second time since October Published 10:28 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The former Warren County Community Health building received major structural damage after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to the scene after they received a call from Vicksburg Warren E-911 at 6 a.m., according to Fire Chief Derrick Stamps.

Units arrived on the scene to find the vacant building fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters contained the blaze between 6:30 and 6:45 a.m., and as of 9:30 a.m. were still extinguishing hotspots in the structure.

Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but that the department currently suspects vagrants using the building as a shelter started the fire with paper and wood debris in an effort to keep warm.

The fire department responded to the location on Oct. 30 for a structure fire in the same building, also suspected to have been caused by vagrants using it as a shelter.