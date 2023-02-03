Kemp and Co. donate goodie bags to Vicksburg Police Department

Published 12:18 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

By Ben Martin

Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post

State Farm Insurance Agent Diane Derivaux Kemp and her team put together goodie bags filled with snacks, which they delivered to Vicksburg police officers on Tuesday to thank them for their dedication and hard work for the community.

Kemp said that in the insurance business, she works with law enforcement frequently and greatly appreciates the work they do. Pictured, from left, are Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, Kim Allen, Debbie Barfield, Diane Derivaux Kemp, Destiny Hataway and Daniela Weaver. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Flaggs announces Youth Violence Prevention Committee after murder of 13-year-old

Warren County Land Records Jan. 23 to Jan. 30

Historic church vandalized in Claiborne County

ERDC scientist named USACE Researcher of the Year 

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the curfew enacted by the city of Vicksburg help curb youth crime?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar