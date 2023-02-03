Kemp and Co. donate goodie bags to Vicksburg Police Department Published 12:18 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

State Farm Insurance Agent Diane Derivaux Kemp and her team put together goodie bags filled with snacks, which they delivered to Vicksburg police officers on Tuesday to thank them for their dedication and hard work for the community.

Kemp said that in the insurance business, she works with law enforcement frequently and greatly appreciates the work they do. Pictured, from left, are Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, Kim Allen, Debbie Barfield, Diane Derivaux Kemp, Destiny Hataway and Daniela Weaver. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)