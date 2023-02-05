PHOTO GALLERY: Chili for Children Cook Off sees record attendance Published 9:25 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

1 of 9

The annual Chili for Children Cookoff was held in Washington Street Park on Saturday morning.

A total of 27 teams entered the competition, and the event was well-attended by the public. All proceeds from the event went to the Warren County Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.

The winners of the competition are as follows:

1st Place – The Salty Dog Saloon

2nd Place – Jason Vega’s Roofing

3rd Place – The Mississippi Pirates

People’s Choice Award – Elevate Church

Best-Decorated Booth – The Hair Place