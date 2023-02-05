PHOTO GALLERY: Chili for Children Cook Off sees record attendance
Published 9:25 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023
1 of 9
A large crowd turned out for the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park, where 27 groups competed in the competition. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The American Chillogy booth had more than a few Elvis impersonators competing in the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Front row: Jay Hobson, Harrison Hadaway and Rett Evans. Back row: Jeff Davidson and Bubba Nettle; Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A few attendees could be found sporting Star Wars get-ups at the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Howl and Wolf performed a wide range of well-known hits at the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Jason Vega Roofing won 2nd Place in the competition at the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (From the left: Logan Sanders, Jason Vega, Devon Vega) (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Rusty Rooster Rodeo Chili went for a covered wagon theme at their booth at the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (From the left: Denise Hluska, Lashon Bailey, Kris Hluska) (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post))
Even Boba Fett couldn’t miss the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Kevin and Kathy Wilkerson manning the chili pot at the Elevate Church booth. Elevate Church brought home the People's Choice Award at the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
North Side Baptist Church was one of the 27 booths competing in the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (From the left: Ben Luckett, Linda Houston, Ricky Pennington, Charles Houston, Cheryl Logan) (Photo By Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The annual Chili for Children Cookoff was held in Washington Street Park on Saturday morning.
A total of 27 teams entered the competition, and the event was well-attended by the public. All proceeds from the event went to the Warren County Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.
The winners of the competition are as follows:
1st Place – The Salty Dog Saloon
2nd Place – Jason Vega’s Roofing
3rd Place – The Mississippi Pirates
People’s Choice Award – Elevate Church
Best-Decorated Booth – The Hair Place