PHOTO GALLERY: Chili for Children Cook Off sees record attendance

Published 9:25 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

By Ben Martin

The annual Chili for Children Cookoff was held in Washington Street Park on Saturday morning.

A total of 27 teams entered the competition, and the event was well-attended by the public. All proceeds from the event went to the Warren County Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.

The winners of the competition are as follows:

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

1st Place – The Salty Dog Saloon

2nd Place – Jason Vega’s Roofing

3rd Place – The Mississippi Pirates

People’s Choice Award – Elevate Church

Best-Decorated Booth – The Hair Place

More News

PHOTO GALLERY: Jester’s Ball lets good times roll

OUTLOOK: IN HARMONY: 31 local students chosen for all-state choir

POSSIBLE PLANTICIDE: Hawkins play teaches lesson in the case of the dead Ficus

Old Post Files Feb. 4, 1923-2023

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the curfew enacted by the city of Vicksburg help curb youth crime?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar