PHOTO GALLERY: Jester’s Ball lets good times roll Published 9:19 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023

The Second Annual Jester’s Ball was held on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Attendees were treated to dinner from Seazand Dreamz Catering and a lively performance by the Southern Komfort Brass Band at the Mardi Gras-themed event.

The band came in as a second line, followed by the nominees for this year’s competition for the title of Jester. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had the honor of announcing that the Jester for this year’s event was Joyce Blue.

The convention center was entirely decked out in Mardi Gras decor, including an energetic light show to accompany the musical performance and enliven the dance floor.