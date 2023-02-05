PHOTO GALLERY: Jester’s Ball lets good times roll
Published 9:19 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023
1 of 12
The Southern Komfort Brass Band played a string of hits for an energetic dance floor at the Jester's Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Joyce Blue was voted this year’s Jester at the second annual Jester's Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (From the left: 2022 Jester Launo Moore, Tim Cantwell, Joyce Blue, Nate Hoben. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Southern Komfort Brass Band, the musical entertainment for the evening, came in as a second line to kick off the Jester's Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Southern Komfort Brass Band played a string of hits for an energetic dance floor at the Jester's Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Jester's Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center included dinner, live music and a contest to see who would be this year's Jester. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The musical stylings of Jackson-based Southern Komfort Brass Band rocked the house at the Jesters ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Launo Moore addressed the crowd as the 2022 Jester before the announcement of this year’s winner at the Jester's Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
(Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had the honor of announcing Joyce Blue as this year’s Jester at the Jester's Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (From the left: Launo Moore, Joyce Blue, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., Brad Eldridge, Nate Hoben, Lieutenant Bobby Jones, Shelley Tingle, Erin Powell Southard.) (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. welcomed attendees to the second annual Jesters Ball at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Saturday Night. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Southern Komfort Brass Band made the night one to remember at the Jester's Ball at the Vicksburg Convention Center on Saturday Night. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Stage at the Jesters Ball was lit up in traditional Mardi Gras colors on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. It made a great light show for the performance of the Southern Komfort Brass Band. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The nominees for this year’s Jester followed the second line into the venue to kick off the festivities at the second annual Jester’s Ball on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Second Annual Jester’s Ball was held on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center.
Attendees were treated to dinner from Seazand Dreamz Catering and a lively performance by the Southern Komfort Brass Band at the Mardi Gras-themed event.
The band came in as a second line, followed by the nominees for this year’s competition for the title of Jester. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had the honor of announcing that the Jester for this year’s event was Joyce Blue.
The convention center was entirely decked out in Mardi Gras decor, including an energetic light show to accompany the musical performance and enliven the dance floor.