Third arrest made in murder of Port Gibson man Published 12:50 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

A third suspect was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Carl McDaniel, 42 of Port Gibson.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., the U.S. Marshals Service issued a search warrant for Justin Bailey, 31 of Port Gibson, at his residence on East-West Reeve Drive. Bailey was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

McDaniel’s wife, Natasha McDaniel, 38 of Port Gibson, and Robert Mays, 35 were arrested in January and were also both charged with first-degree murder in relation to McDaniel’s death.

McDaniel was found deceased in a pickup truck after law enforcement responded to a call of shots fired on Jan. 15 on Chinquepin Street in Port Gibson.

Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said that the most recent arrest is part of an ongoing investigation led by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and that more arrests related to the murder are anticipated.

The Vicksburg Post will release more information as it becomes available.