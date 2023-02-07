ALL IN JEST: Second-Annual Jester’s Ball entertains sold-out crowd Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

1 of 12

The second annual Jester’s Ball was held on Saturday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Attendees were treated to dinner and a lively performance of the Southern Komfort Brass Band at the Mardi Gras-themed event.

The Jackson-based musical group entered the venue as a second line, followed by the nominees for this year’s competition for the title of Jester.

All 400 tickets available for the event were sold out, an increase from the roughly 320 attendees at last year’s Jester’s Ball. Erin Powell Southard, the Executive Director of the Vicksburg Convention Center, was very satisfied with the turnout.

“Oh, I just think it was so great. The people had fun. The room was gorgeous. The building looked great. It just was so festive. And we are very proud of another successful event,” she said. “It was completely sold out. We had to turn a few people away, which was kind of sad. But on the other hand, it’s kind of exciting that it was that successful.”

The convention center was entirely decked out in Mardi Gras decor, including an energetic light show to accompany the musical performance. The dance floor certainly drew an impressive crowd.

Dinner was provided by the convention center’s house catering service, Seazand Dreams. The food was appropriately Cajun-themed; with muffulettas, red beans and rice, pralines, and much more on the menu.

Before this year’s winner of the title of Jester was announced, last year’s winner, Launo Moore took the opportunity to give a few words of thanks.

“This has probably been the best year of my life, and coming to Vicksburg was the best thing we ever did,” Moore said. “We love y’all.”

Next, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. had the honor of announcing Joyce Blue as this year’s Jester.

After the announcement, Blue was adorned in the ceremonial Jester’s green sequin cape. She then addressed the crowd, saying that the event was a great way to bring the community together.

“Thank you all for voting. And tonight is not about me, it’s not about these nominees, although we do thank you for nominating all of us,” she said. “Tonight is an opportunity for us to make you aware that there are always opportunities in our community for everybody to get involved. So if you’re not involved, please get involved in some type of way.”