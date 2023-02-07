More than 1,200 attend Chili for the Children Cook-Off
Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023
A large crowd turned out for the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park, where 27 groups competed in the competition. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Over 1,200 people and 27 teams turned out for the 13th annual Chili for the Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park in downtown Vicksburg. The American Chillogy booth had more than a few Elvis impersonators manning their booth. (Front row: Jay Hobson, Harrison Hadaway and Rett Evans. Back row: Jeff Davidson and Bubba Nettles; Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Jason Vega Roofing won 2nd Place in the competition at the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (From the left: Logan Sanders, Jason Vega, Devon Vega) (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
North Side Baptist Church was one of the 27 booths competing in the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (From the left: Ben Luckett, Linda Houston, Ricky Pennington, Charles Houston, Cheryl Logan) (Photo By Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Kevin and Kathy Wilkerson manning the chili pot at the Elevate Church booth. Elevate Church brought home the People's Choice Award at the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
A few attendees could be found sporting Star Wars get-ups at the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Howl and Wolf performed a wide range of well-known hits at the Chili for Children Cook Off on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Even Boba Fett couldn’t miss the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Rusty Rooster Rodeo Chili went for a covered wagon theme at their booth at the Chili for Children Cookoff on Saturday at Washington Street Park. (From the left: Denise Hluska, Lashon Bailey, Kris Hluska) (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post))
The 13th annual Chili for Children Cook-Off was held in Washington Street Park on Saturday morning in downtown Vicksburg.
More than 1,200 people showed up to try chili made by 27 different teams. The event was sponsored by the Radio People, the Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program and Bally’s Casino Vicksburg.
Sabrina Lynn, Sales Manager for the Radio People, was very pleased with the turnout.
“It was an overwhelming turnout, overwhelming attendance. I’ve never seen anything like it. We had over 1,200 people in Washington Street Park. It was insane,” Lynn said. “It was quite an event. We actually did not want it to end. We wanted to just keep going.”
The event raised more than $20,000. All proceeds from the cook-off will go to the Vicksburg Warren Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.
The theme was “Wild West,” with many teams dressing and decorating accordingly.
Vicksburg-based band Howl and the Big Bad Wolves provided musical entertainment, playing a variety of classic tunes in the middle of Washington Street Park as visitors tried chili from the different “saloons” and “jailhouses.”
Ten judges selected the top three winners, along with the winner of the Best Decorated Booth award. Attendees all got the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Lynn said she was grateful to all the people that made the event possible.
“(I want to give) a giant ‘thank you’ to our sponsors, the community and all of the chili teams that came out to cook and brave the cold weather at 5:45 in the morning and stood out there and served it to the public,” she said. “Because without their hard work and dedication, to being out there, the event would not be a success.”
The winning teams for the competition are as follows:
1st Place – The Salty Dog Saloon
2nd Place – Jason Vega Roofing
3rd Place – The Mississippi Pirates
People’s Choice Award – Elevate Church
Best Decorated Booth – The Hair Place