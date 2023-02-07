More than 1,200 attend Chili for the Children Cook-Off Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The 13th annual Chili for Children Cook-Off was held in Washington Street Park on Saturday morning in downtown Vicksburg.

More than 1,200 people showed up to try chili made by 27 different teams. The event was sponsored by the Radio People, the Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program and Bally’s Casino Vicksburg.

Sabrina Lynn, Sales Manager for the Radio People, was very pleased with the turnout.

“It was an overwhelming turnout, overwhelming attendance. I’ve never seen anything like it. We had over 1,200 people in Washington Street Park. It was insane,” Lynn said. “It was quite an event. We actually did not want it to end. We wanted to just keep going.”

The event raised more than $20,000. All proceeds from the cook-off will go to the Vicksburg Warren Children’s Shelter and Jacob’s Ladder Learning Center.

The theme was “Wild West,” with many teams dressing and decorating accordingly.

Vicksburg-based band Howl and the Big Bad Wolves provided musical entertainment, playing a variety of classic tunes in the middle of Washington Street Park as visitors tried chili from the different “saloons” and “jailhouses.”

Ten judges selected the top three winners, along with the winner of the Best Decorated Booth award. Attendees all got the chance to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Lynn said she was grateful to all the people that made the event possible.

“(I want to give) a giant ‘thank you’ to our sponsors, the community and all of the chili teams that came out to cook and brave the cold weather at 5:45 in the morning and stood out there and served it to the public,” she said. “Because without their hard work and dedication, to being out there, the event would not be a success.”

The winning teams for the competition are as follows:

1st Place – The Salty Dog Saloon

2nd Place – Jason Vega Roofing

3rd Place – The Mississippi Pirates

People’s Choice Award – Elevate Church

Best Decorated Booth – The Hair Place