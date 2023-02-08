Mobile home destroyed by fire on Scott Road Published 8:02 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Warren County Fire Service responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Scott Road at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving an E-911 call.

The first units on scene found a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the service.

The trailer was reportedly vacant and no utilities were connected to it at the time.

Units from Fisher Ferry, Culkin, Northeast and Bovina fire districts responded to the scene. The incident commander for ground operations was Zach Hearn with Northeast.

After the fire was extinguished, no injuries were reported at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.