Mobile home destroyed by fire on Scott Road

Published 8:02 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Ben Martin

The Warren County Fire Service responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Scott Road at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving an E-911 call.

The first units on scene found a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesman for the service.

The trailer was reportedly vacant and no utilities were connected to it at the time.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Units from Fisher Ferry, Culkin, Northeast and Bovina fire districts responded to the scene. The incident commander for ground operations was Zach Hearn with Northeast.

After the fire was extinguished, no injuries were reported at the scene. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

More News

Sheriff’s Office searching for 14-year-old runaway

City approves resolutions to maintain cemetery, name welcome center for Dick Hall

ELECTION TRACKER: Independent candidates approved by Warren County Election Commission

Old Post Files Feb. 8, 1923-2023

Print Article

  • Polls

    Will the Youth Violence Prevention Committee be effective?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar