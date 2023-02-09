No injuries reported in school bus crash on U.S. 61

Published 12:40 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Ben Martin

A Vicksburg Warren School District school bus was involved in a head-on collision near the Vicksburg Airport on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Darnika Mayfield.

A truck pulling a trailer, moving southbound on U.S. 61, reportedly left its lane and entered the lane of oncoming traffic, colliding with the bus. The driver of the truck pulled over to assist the bus driver and students.

Children were being transported in the bus at the time. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.

