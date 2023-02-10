14-year-old runaway found; three charged with kidnapping Published 11:21 am Friday, February 10, 2023

A 14-year-old runaway for whom the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was searching was found on Thursday morning.

Three adults have been charged with kidnapping in connection with the case. David Dewayne Roach, 44; Kodie Matthew Hill, 22; and Meggan Nicole Williamson, 18, all of Warren County, were arrested Thursday.

According to sheriff’s office reports, Child Protective Services, a division of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, alerted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office of a 14-year-old female who was a ward of the state and was missing from the home of her state-appointed guardian, in the Vicksburg area.

“After several days, and making it known that any adult who was harboring her could face criminal charges because she was in state custody, we located her just after 9 a.m. yesterday at an address in Vicksburg,” Sheriff Martin Pace said Friday. “After consulting with the DA, all three adults have been charged with kidnapping.

“This kidnapping statute is not alleging that they were forcibly holding her,” Pace added. “It refers to the fact that she was in state custody and could not legally give permission or consent to be anywhere other than where the court had assigned her to be.”

Roach, Hill and Williamson appeared before Judge Randy Lewis on Thursday, who set their bond at $50,000 each.

Because of the confidentiality of any youth court proceeding, Pace said he cannot confirm any more than what has been released. However, he did say the child has been returned to the custody of DHS.