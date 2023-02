Bathroom heater causes house fire on North Washington Street Published 1:32 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a house fire on Washington Street near the intersection of Highway 61 North around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Captain Robert Belk stated the fire was started by a bathroom heater. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which caused damage to the bathroom and an adjacent closet.

Damage to the structure was limited and no injuries were reported.