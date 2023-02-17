Man arrested after breaking into at least 15 homes, campers

A Claiborne County man was arrested this week in connection with at least 15 break-ins.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:30 a.m., Claiborne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a deer camp on Shiloh Road.

Upon arrival, deputies observed at least 15 campers and houses had been broken into. Deputy Raphael Neal canvased the area and found an individual hiding in the woods.

At that time Neal, Captain Tyrone Earls and Deputy Dewayne Thomas began a foot pursuit. The subject was quickly apprehended and identified as Mark Grayer, 60 of Claiborne County.