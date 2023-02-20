Man charged with second degree murder in Tallulah shooting Published 4:16 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in Tallulah on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office reported that units responded to a call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Tallulah.

They found two injured males in a vehicle when they arrived on the scene. The driver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the passenger received a single gunshot wound to his leg.

Both men were transported to the Madison Parish Hospital for treatment. The driver with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The suspect, Richard Thompson, reportedly approached the victims while they were in the vehicle. During an argument with the driver, he pulled out a firearm and began shooting into the car.

Thompson then fled the scene in a vehicle. The Madison Parish Criminal Investigation Unit was then able to locate and speak to Thompson, who surrendered himself to the sheriff’s office without incident.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

This is a developing story.