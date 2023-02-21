GO TO THE MARDI GRAS: Parade winners announced for 2023 Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The annual Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade took place Saturday, with revelers traveling down Washington Street in a sea of gold, purple and green.

Forty-four groups participated in the event, including bands, churches, businesses and this year’s Mardi Gras Royalty.

Mardi Gras Queen Sally Bullard, Mardi Gras King Nick Anderson and Mardi Gras Jester Joyce Blue were followed by dozens of floats, all vying for a variety of awards given at the end of the parade.

Kim Hopkins, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Main Street program, said she was very pleased with the event.

“I could not have asked for things to go better. The parade was fantastic,” Hopkins said. “Everyone who helped with the event and all of the participants were absolutely wonderful.

“The crowd was huge,” she added. “It makes me proud to see so many people at the parade having a good time — that’s what it’s all about. And when you have weather like Saturday, it makes it so much easier.”

Parade Float Winners:

Best in Show: USACE Vicksburg District

Best Business: Krewe of Sheffield Rentals

Best Throws: Krewe de la Burg

Best Non-profit: Krewe de Quartier

Most Original: Danny Hearn Trucking

Best Civic Club: Elks Lodge #95

Most Enthusiastic: Golding Barge Line

Best Recreational: Vicksburg Cruisers

Let The Good Times Roll Award: Vicksburg YMCA

Watch The Post’s Mardi Gras Parade video recap here.