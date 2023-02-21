GO TO THE MARDI GRAS: Parade winners announced for 2023

Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Ben Martin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District’s winning float was inspired by the USACE ‘castle’ logo. (Photo by Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)

The annual Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade took place Saturday, with revelers traveling down Washington Street in a sea of gold, purple and green.

Forty-four groups participated in the event, including bands, churches, businesses and this year’s Mardi Gras Royalty.

Mardi Gras Queen Sally Bullard, Mardi Gras King Nick Anderson and Mardi Gras Jester Joyce Blue were followed by dozens of floats, all vying for a variety of awards given at the end of the parade.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Kim Hopkins, Executive Director of the Vicksburg Main Street program, said she was very pleased with the event.

“I could not have asked for things to go better. The parade was fantastic,” Hopkins said. “Everyone who helped with the event and all of the participants were absolutely wonderful.

“The crowd was huge,” she added. “It makes me proud to see so many people at the parade having a good time — that’s what it’s all about. And when you have weather like Saturday, it makes it so much easier.”

Parade Float Winners:

Best in Show: USACE Vicksburg District

Best Business: Krewe of Sheffield Rentals

Best Throws: Krewe de la Burg

Best Non-profit: Krewe de Quartier

Most Original: Danny Hearn Trucking

Best Civic Club: Elks Lodge #95

Most Enthusiastic: Golding Barge Line

Best Recreational: Vicksburg Cruisers

Let The Good Times Roll Award: Vicksburg YMCA

Watch The Post’s Mardi Gras Parade video recap here.

More News

Holy Trinity’s Lenten Fine Arts Series begins Friday with wine and cheese reception

Attic Gallery hosting ‘Leftovers’ on Thursday

Anessia Martin lost a son to gun violence; now she’s working to save other children.

VIDEO: Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade brings the party downtown

Print Article

  • Polls

    Are you giving up anything for Lent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar