Karl Michael Singleton’s killer sentenced to 40 years

Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Ben Martin

Clarence "Koko" Lowe was arrested on Sept. 10, 2021, for the murder of Karl Michael Singleton.

Clarence Lowe was sentenced after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of Karl Michael Singleton, 20 of Vicksburg, on Thursday.

According to District Attorney Ricky Smith Jr., Lowe accepted a plea deal that gives him a 40-year prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Singleton was shot and killed at his residence on Enchanted Drive in Vicksburg on Oct. 19, 2020, in what was reportedly a drive-by shooting. The Vicksburg Police Department announced that it had issued a warrant for Lowe’s arrest on Aug. 6, 2021.

Lowe turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 4, 2021, without incident at the Leflore County Jail in Greenwood, Miss.

Smith said he was pleased with the outcome of the trial and wished to thank the Vicksburg Police Department for what he called a very thorough investigation.

