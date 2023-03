Duplex catches fire on Fayette Street in Vicksburg Published 6:21 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Fayette Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to Battalion Chief Tim Love.

The home was a duplex, and significant fire and smoke damage was sustained by one of the apartments. Two individuals were in the home at the time but were able to safely evacuate.

Love added that the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.