Warren Central’s Lane Gordon lifts The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 11:24 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Lane Gordon did some heavy lifting to claim the latest Vicksburg Post Athlete of the Week award.

Gordon, a senior powerlifter for Warren Central, received 466 of the 1,150 votes cast in an online poll of The Vicksburg Post’s readers.

Vicksburg High baseball player Tyler Carter finished second, with 362 votes. St. Aloysius baseball player Damien Reeves was third, with 177 votes, and Porter’s Chapel Academy baseball player Gage Palmer was fourth with 145.

Gordon set two meet records and finished first in the 132-pound weight class at the Class 6A North State powerlifting meet on March 4.

Gordon totaled 1,140 pounds in the bench press, deadlift and squat. He also set the meet records by lifting 465 pounds in the squat and 255 in the bench press.

Gordon is the defending Class 6A champion in the 132-pound division. The 2023 MHSAA boys’ state powerlifting meet is April 1 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Congratulations to Lane and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.